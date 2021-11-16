Millennium Management LLC Buys 34,018 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 521.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,018 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,942,000 after buying an additional 97,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,812,000 after purchasing an additional 153,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,475,000 after purchasing an additional 129,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,593,000 after purchasing an additional 108,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $290.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.20. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $211.40 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

