Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 279.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,241,355 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.13% of WisdomTree Investments worth $10,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.71 million, a PE ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.78.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WETF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

