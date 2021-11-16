Millennium Management LLC Invests $10.54 Million in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,666,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Atossa Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATOS opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $325.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.03. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

