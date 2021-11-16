Millennium Management LLC Sells 242,253 Shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,253 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I were worth $10,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DISAU. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 38.7% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DISAU opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

