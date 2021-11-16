Millennium Management LLC Sells 432,305 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,826 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 432,305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Continental Resources worth $10,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 3,716.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. 13.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Shares of CLR opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other news, Director Harold Hamm purchased 108,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,174,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

