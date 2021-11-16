MimbleWimbleCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $86.30 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 23.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 16th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $8.00 or 0.00013421 BTC on exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $86.30 million and approximately $222,828.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 147% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.44 or 0.00326326 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012459 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008835 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,792,415 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

