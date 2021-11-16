Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.76. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $38.84 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $120,295.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $592,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,737 shares of company stock worth $13,711,630 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,685,000 after buying an additional 2,222,590 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,604,000 after buying an additional 1,559,026 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,075,000 after buying an additional 973,404 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,382,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,137,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

