MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to report $62.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.62 million and the highest is $64.44 million. MiMedx Group posted sales of $68.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year sales of $253.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $251.83 million to $255.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $277.05 million, with estimates ranging from $262.50 million to $288.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDXG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.60 million, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,378,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,994,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MiMedx Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 280,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 101,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

