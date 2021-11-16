Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Trading Down 1.7%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.35. 3,690,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

