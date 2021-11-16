Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Holdings Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Minerals Technologies worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 661.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.65. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.81 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

