Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in October

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRVSY remained flat at $$7.24 during trading on Tuesday. 30 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,242. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. Minerva has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

About Minerva

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in Brazil. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

