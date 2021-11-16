Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UTRS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

UTRS opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. Minerva Surgical has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $10.37.

In other Minerva Surgical news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 580,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,960,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Minerva Surgical Company Profile

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

