Minter Network (BIP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $45,054.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Minter Network has a market cap of $18.73 million and approximately $45,054.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00068645 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.98 or 0.00149442 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00074060 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00071970 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,034,497,392 coins and its circulating supply is 4,829,287,825 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

