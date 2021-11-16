MintMe.com Coin Price Reaches $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $1.23 million and $2,050.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,344.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,227.01 or 0.07004836 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $233.92 or 0.00387645 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $600.39 or 0.00994945 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00085127 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.92 or 0.00402563 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00274413 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005199 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

