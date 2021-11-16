Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Price Tops $343.88 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 16th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can currently be purchased for approximately $343.88 or 0.00566533 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Microsoft has a market capitalization of $24.56 million and $25,131.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00068307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00071303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00093616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,543.25 or 0.99742119 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,243.07 or 0.06990252 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 71,416 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Microsoft

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Microsoft directly using U.S. dollars.

