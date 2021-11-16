Mirrored Netflix Hits Market Cap of $22.15 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $22.15 million and $60,285.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for $686.95 or 0.01131714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00068307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00071303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00093616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,543.25 or 0.99742119 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,243.07 or 0.06990252 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 32,245 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

