Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF)’s share price dropped 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 4,709 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 572,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

MF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.59 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Missfresh alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.20.

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($5.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.42 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Missfresh in the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in Missfresh by 82.7% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,044,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 925,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the third quarter worth $99,432,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter worth $779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Missfresh Company Profile (NYSE:MF)

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Missfresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Missfresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.