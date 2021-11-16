Mithril (MITH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $112.73 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Mithril has a market cap of $56.26 million and $112.73 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mithril has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00017176 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.72 or 0.00228404 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000955 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.