Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Down 77.1% in October

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the October 14th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTSFY traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.98. 3,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52 week low of $57.98 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.44.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.

