MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) PT Lowered to GBX 900

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Monday.

Shares of MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 770 ($10.06) on Monday. MJ Gleeson has a one year low of GBX 626 ($8.18) and a one year high of GBX 910 ($11.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £448.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 801.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 832.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In other MJ Gleeson news, insider James Thomson bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 795 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £23,055 ($30,121.51). Insiders have acquired 2,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,710 in the last ninety days.

MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

