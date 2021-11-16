Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s earnings. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock also reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 213.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 99.01%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 177,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 22,097 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,182,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,986,000 after buying an additional 210,932 shares during the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

