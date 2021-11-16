Mochi Market Achieves Market Cap of $2.04 Million (MOMA)

Mochi Market (CURRENCY:MOMA) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Mochi Market has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mochi Market coin can now be purchased for about $0.0971 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mochi Market has a market cap of $2.04 million and $113,576.00 worth of Mochi Market was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mochi Market

Mochi Market is a coin. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. Mochi Market’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,040,802 coins. Mochi Market’s official Twitter account is @MarketMochi

According to CryptoCompare, “Mochi.Market is a fully-decentralized multi-chain NFT exchange ecosystem. The Mochi.Market will be launched initially on Binance Smart Chain (“BSC”), followed by other chains such as Harmony, Solana, Ethereum, Polkadot, Cosmos, Near, and popular layer 2 protocols. Mochi.Market envisions to be the multi-chain decentralized exchange ecosystem for non-fungible tokens (“NFT”). It aims to accelerate the growth and adoption of NFT to solve real-world problems by offering practical and innovative solutions, which bring NFTs to the masses. Abstract Mochi.Market is the first product of Mochilab.org – a team dedicated to developing practical and innovative technological solutions to enable a seamless web3 NFT economy. “

Mochi Market Coin Trading

