Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Achieves Market Cap of $564,334.43

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 21.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0553 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a total market cap of $564,334.43 and $1,606.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 38% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00085075 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000829 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 315.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000597 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000904 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 10,213,997 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund . Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

