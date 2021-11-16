Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $1,155,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00.
- On Friday, November 5th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.
- On Monday, November 8th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.13, for a total transaction of $3,496,950.00.
- On Monday, November 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00.
- On Friday, October 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.49, for a total transaction of $1,722,450.00.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total transaction of $1,721,250.00.
- On Friday, October 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,000.00.
- On Monday, October 25th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.36, for a total transaction of $4,910,400.00.
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total transaction of $1,669,500.00.
- On Friday, October 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.25, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00.
NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $234.28. 5,269,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,346,581. The company has a market capitalization of $94.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.61 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.82.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Moderna by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112,251 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Moderna by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Moderna by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,529,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.50.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
