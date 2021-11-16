Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Position Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 1,177.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 10.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 3.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Moderna by 14.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 2.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $235.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $350.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.61 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,386,843.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,250 shares of company stock worth $145,265,165 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

