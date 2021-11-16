Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Moderna were worth $12,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $937,781,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,704 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 30,664.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,612 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA stock opened at $235.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $350.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.61 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $3,663,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,152,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,217,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,250 shares of company stock worth $145,265,165 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.