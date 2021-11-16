Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. Modine Manufacturing reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Modine Manufacturing.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $594.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.83, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.62. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 10.9% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,466,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,281,000 after buying an additional 341,759 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,033,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,372,000 after buying an additional 312,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,667,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,258,000 after buying an additional 89,748 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,774,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after buying an additional 43,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 57.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,022,000 after buying an additional 483,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Modine Manufacturing (MOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.