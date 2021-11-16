Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Daniel Cooperman Sells 5,000 Shares

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Molina Healthcare stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.30. 191,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.08 and a 1-year high of $316.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.02.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 173,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,634,000 after purchasing an additional 21,603 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 597.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 31.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 33.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,100,000 after buying an additional 34,731 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.02.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

