Monarch Ambassador Income ETF (BATS:MAMB) Trading Down 0.2%

Monarch Ambassador Income ETF (BATS:MAMB)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.41 and last traded at $25.41. 933 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Ambassador Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Ambassador Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.