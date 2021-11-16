Monarch ProCap ETF (BATS:MPRO) Trading 0% Higher

Monarch ProCap ETF (BATS:MPRO)’s share price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.33 and last traded at $27.32. 12,674 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.71.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch ProCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch ProCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.