monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Up 5.9%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)’s share price shot up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $390.86 and last traded at $390.86. 12,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 245,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $369.15.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNDY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on monday.com from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded monday.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.27.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.90.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in monday.com by 3,483.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

monday.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

