MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Director Buys $300,896.13 in Stock

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Director Peggy Vaughan purchased 44,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $300,896.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MoneyGram International stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 54,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.54. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arctis Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter valued at $30,115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 52.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,930 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 265.7% in the second quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the second quarter worth about $14,970,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MoneyGram International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

