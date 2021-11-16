MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Director Buys $300,896.13 in Stock

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Director Peggy Vaughan purchased 44,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $300,896.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
MoneyGram International stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 54,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.54. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78.
MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MoneyGram International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.
About MoneyGram International
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.
