MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.15. MoneyGram International posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MoneyGram International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of MGI stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $595.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.54.

In other MoneyGram International news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Bruce Turner acquired 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $489,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 156,000 shares of company stock worth $881,615 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

