Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 24,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 103,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Montage Gold and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

The company has a market cap of C$71.43 million and a PE ratio of -2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.66.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Montage Gold Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Montage Gold (CVE:MAU)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

