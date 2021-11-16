Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Montauk Renewables stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.92. 47,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36. Montauk Renewables has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $14.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTK. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Montauk Renewables by 88.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27,893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Montauk Renewables by 449.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

