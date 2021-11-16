Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.15

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.15 and traded as low as C$5.58. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.60, with a volume of 28,139 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRT.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$359.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.15.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.