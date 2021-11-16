Morpheus Labs Hits Market Cap of $26.02 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0571 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $26.02 million and $665,391.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00048281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.60 or 0.00225280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010373 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

MITX is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 713,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 455,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

