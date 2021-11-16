MORPHOSE (MORPH) Price Reaches $0.44

MORPHOSE (CURRENCY:MORPH) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One MORPHOSE coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular exchanges. MORPHOSE has a market cap of $34,092.44 and approximately $92.00 worth of MORPHOSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MORPHOSE has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00069412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00071455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00093818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,546.60 or 1.00152225 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,271.99 or 0.07066446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MORPHOSE Coin Profile

MORPHOSE’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,081 coins. MORPHOSE’s official Twitter account is @morphosecash

MORPHOSE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MORPHOSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MORPHOSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MORPHOSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

