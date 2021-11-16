Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $255.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Amundi purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,243,000 after buying an additional 973,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,971,000 after buying an additional 512,955 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,748,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $681,228,000 after buying an additional 276,606 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $251.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.41. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $163.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.70.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.28%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

