MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Hits New 1-Year High at $674.71

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $674.71 and last traded at $674.13, with a volume of 2875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $660.95.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $635.26 and a 200 day moving average of $575.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.49 and a beta of 0.95.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 96.1% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in MSCI by 8.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,123,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

