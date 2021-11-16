MTech Acquisition (LON:MTEC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of MTech Acquisition (LON:MTEC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.21% from the stock’s current price.

MTEC stock opened at GBX 123 ($1.61) on Tuesday. MTech Acquisition has a one year low of GBX 123 ($1.61) and a one year high of GBX 150 ($1.96).

About MTech Acquisition

MTech Acquisition Corp. is a check company, which engages in the acquisition, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, and other similar business transaction. It intends to focus on businesses ancillary to the cannabis industry, with a particular sector including compliance, business intelligence, brand development, and media.

