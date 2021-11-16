Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 1,999 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Genuine Parts makes up approximately 1.6% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,794,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,204 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 475.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 953,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,553,000 after acquiring an additional 787,605 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,951,000 after acquiring an additional 328,644 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $564,426,000 after acquiring an additional 164,673 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,444,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.61. 258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,264. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $93.62 and a 1 year high of $137.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.21 and a 200 day moving average of $127.28.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.