MXC Price Tops $0.0485 on Top Exchanges (MXC)

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 16th. One MXC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0485 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. MXC has a total market cap of $128.11 million and approximately $12.06 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MXC has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MXC alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.11 or 0.00421193 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000154 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001032 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $671.91 or 0.01131510 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC (MXC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling MXC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MXC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.