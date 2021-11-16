My DeFi Pet Price Hits $1.78 on Top Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00002941 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $12.23 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00068222 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00071219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00093491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,492.15 or 1.00036165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.14 or 0.06983829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.