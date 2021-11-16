MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director Sells $1,130,000.00 in Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $1,130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
MYRG traded up $2.99 on Tuesday, reaching $116.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,524. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $116.95.
MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.
MYR Group Company Profile
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.