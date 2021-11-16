MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director Sells $1,130,000.00 in Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $1,130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MYRG traded up $2.99 on Tuesday, reaching $116.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,524. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $116.95.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

