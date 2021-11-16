MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Hits New 1-Year High at $116.48

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.48 and last traded at $116.29, with a volume of 707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.08.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $1,421,512.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,143,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,058 shares of company stock worth $3,048,882. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

