Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Trading Up 12%

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) was up 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 1,799,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 110,563,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Naked Brand Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19,864 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Naked Brand Group by 32.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 19,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group in the second quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

