Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Trading Up 1.7%

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF)’s share price was up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36.

About Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF)

Nanosonics Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. Its products include trophon EPR, trophon technology, and trophon2 The company was founded by Maurie Stang on November 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

