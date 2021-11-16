National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

DPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.32 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

TSE DPM opened at C$9.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$7.18 and a 52 week high of C$9.95. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 6.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.62%.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 47,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.66 per share, with a total value of C$363,084.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 145,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,115,296. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total value of C$82,829.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at C$4,555.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,053,300 shares of company stock worth $8,017,377.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

