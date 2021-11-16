National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Home Capital Group in a research report issued on Sunday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut shares of Home Capital Group from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.29.

Shares of TSE HCG opened at C$44.72 on Tuesday. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$27.63 and a 12-month high of C$46.92. The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 9.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$39.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.43.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$138.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$140.03 million.

In other news, Director Alan Roy Hibben bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$37.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$555,000.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

